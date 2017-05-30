× Person found shot, injured in southeast Greensboro Subway parking lot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting in the southeastern part of the city that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers and EMS were called to the parking lot of the Subway restaurant in the 1000 block of Alamance Church Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating but officers say that they believe the shooting happened at another location and they are trying to determine where that is.