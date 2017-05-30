Record-setting bass caught with chicken nugget from McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENNIS, Texas -- A couple in Ennis credits McDonald's for the catch of a record-setting bass.

When they had no luck, Matthew McNellis tells KDAF his girlfriend suggested using a Chicken McNugget as bait to catch fish.

That's when he reeled in a 24.5-inch-long bass weighing nearly 11 pounds.

McNellis says he took the bass to Highview Marina where it was declared a record-setting catch at Lake Bardwell.

Now that's a McFish!

The couple tossed the bass back into the water and McNellis says he may try using seasoned french fries from Wendy's as bait next time.