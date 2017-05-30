× Police identify woman found dead behind Winston-Salem Walmart

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have released the identity of a woman found dead behind a Walmart Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said in a news release the body was that of 46-year-old Kim Christina Davidson, of Winston-Salem.

Officers came to the Walmart at 4375 Parkway Village Circle just after 11 a.m. Sunday in reference to the body being found.

Davidson’s body was taken to the Baptist Hospital Medical Examiner’s Office for further follow-up on determining the cause of death.

There were no obvious signs of foul play.