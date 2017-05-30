Man shot in neck at High Point gas station

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck at a High Point gas station early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened at the Pop Shoppe at 3512 M.L.K Jr. Drive. High Point police say store workers called 911 after a man approached a car parked in front of the store and shot through the glass front door. A man was standing there and was shot in the neck at least once.
The victim, who was not an employee, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect left the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.
35.955692 -80.005318