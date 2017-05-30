× Man injured in hit-and-run in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 49-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run in Burlington late Monday night, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 2400 block of N. Church St. at 9:40 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers learned that Jose Mauricio Panada Ruiz was crossing south on North Church Street when a car hit him.

Ruiz was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.