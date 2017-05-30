Man catches ‘monster’ bullfrog in fishing pond

BATESVILLE, Texas — Believe it or not, this frog is real.

Markcuz Rangel caught the massive 13-pound bullfrog in a fishing pond in Texas last week.

The South Texas Hunting Association posted the now viral picture on Facebook last Thursday.

The caption reads, “Markcuz Rangel – Wanted to share a monster bull frog we got yesterday afternoon at one of our fishing ponds in South Texas ranch located in Batesville tx 13lb monster frog!!!”

Incredibly, a spokesman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the photo is real and not photoshopped.

But, the frog’s size is a bit misleading.

“It’s not as bigly as it appears,” Steve Lightfoot told the Houston Chronicle. “[It’s an] optical illusion created by extending frog toward the camera – similar to what you see with fishermen holding up fish to make them appear larger. Still a big bullfrog, though.”

The post has more than 260,000 shares, 38,000 comments, and 35,000 likes.