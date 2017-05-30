× List of Triad-area Chipotle restaurants affected by credit card hack

A cybersecurity attack that hit most Chipotle restaurants allowed hackers to steal credit card information from customers, according to the company.

The breaches happened between March 24 and April 18. The malware worked by infecting cash registers and capturing information stored on the magnetic strip on credit cards, called “track data.” Chipotle said track data sometimes includes the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

Here is a list of the Triad-area that were hit:

Greensboro:

5402 Sapp Road

425 S. Tate St.

1420 Westover Terrace, Suite A

High Point:

4008 Brian Jordan Pl., Suite 101

2313 N. Main St., Suite 101

Winston-Salem: