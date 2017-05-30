× Kernersville-based Miss Jenny’s Pickles to shut down on Wednesday

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Miss Jenny’s Pickles will close for business on Wednesday, owner Jenny Fulton told FOX8 Tuesday.

Fulton said operating the business has been a struggle for the past six months and said she has known for several months that she would have to close by May 31 if things didn’t turn around.

There are multiple reasons the business is closing, Fulton said, including competition in the business and new rules coming down from the FDA next year that would make things harder for her company.

Fulton did not go into specifics about the new rules, but said it was not one specific thing causing her to close the business.

The Kernersville-based company was named the 2015 North Carolina Exporter of the Year and was featured on FOX8’s Made in North Carolina segment.