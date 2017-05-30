Kellogg to lay off 250 workers in Greensboro this summer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kellogg Co. is closing its Brigham Road facilities in Greensboro this summer — resulting in about 250 employees losing their jobs, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The Michigan-based cereal and snack maker is also closing its distribution center in west Charlotte which will result in the loss of more than 230 jobs there.

The company said earlier this year it was closing roughly 40 distribution centers nationwide to reduce “complexity and cost structure while driving growth and profitability for the company and its retail partners.”

Kellogg had been delivering products directly to stores but will soon use a warehouse system that’s already used by Pringles and the rest of its North American business, the company said.