Guilford County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Colfax man is the latest player to win a $200,000 Taxes Paid top prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

David Anderson bought the $5 scratch-off ticket at the BP on Gallimore Dairy Road in High Point.

A player who wins a top prize in this game gets a check for the top prize amount with the taxes already paid. The lottery pays the minimum mandatory required federal and state tax withholding as part of the top prizes awarded in the game. The actual top prize Anderson claimed on Tuesday was $287,766. He took home $200,001.

$200,000 Taxes Paid launched in April with five top prizes. Three top prizes remain.