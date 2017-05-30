Greensboro Parks and Rec reminds boaters to stay safe on the water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year at Greensboro's city lakes.

Hundreds of people came out to Lake Brandt to rent paddle boards, canoes, kayaks and boats.

Michael Romano is the City of Greensboro Lake Supervisor and says exhaustion is often a problem causer for people who are on the water for a long period of time.

"They didn't bring enough water, they get dehydrated, the sun is beating down on them and sometimes they are too tired to make it back," Romano explains.

Roman's crews have a patrol boat they use to help any boaters who may get too tired. But he says everyone should wear life jackets, drink plenty of water, eat snacks, wear sunscreen and watch out for others -- especially children.