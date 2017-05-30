× Family finds 6-month-old’s casket floating in water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man visiting the graves of his loved ones with several relatives Monday afternoon discovered his 6-month-old grandson’s casket above ground and floating in a pool of water.

Each year, Tony Jones visits New Park Cemetery to pay respects and clean up the grave sites, WREG reports. On Monday, he found 6-month-old Ashton Mackey’s casket floating above ground after it was supposed to be buried more than a week ago.

“You know, you bring your loved ones out here thinking that this is the last and then you get a phone call and then the emotions come up all over again,” Jones told the station.

The family initially buried the child after he became extremely ill, according to Fox 13. The family says they will try to pump the water out of the grave and use some dirt from a nearby field to cover the casket.

“I’m not going to be able to sleep. I already have nightmares. I don’t sleep. This is sad. I need to see him back like he was, up under there,” said mother Alicia Mackey.