Elon University runner hit by car in March to be moved to Baltimore hospital

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, the father of Elon student Molly Offstein released an update on her condition. Molly was hit by a car while jogging in March.

In a Facebook post, Evan Offstein said Molly will be transferred to a hospital in Baltimore which will be closer to her home.

Molly has spent several weeks at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

Her father said she remains in a vegetative state but her physical health is improving. There has not been much progress when it comes to her brain injury, he said.

Molly was jogging near University Drive at O’Kelly Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. March 6 when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver had a green light and was going under the speed limit on University Drive, posted at 55 mph, according to witness testimony given to police.