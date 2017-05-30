Dog bites, kills 3-week-old baby after adults leave her alone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 3-week-old Michigan baby was killed after her parents walked away for five minutes and she was attacked by a dog.

Susannah Murray was left alone Thursday evening when a group of adults went onto the porch, WOOD reports. About five minutes later, an adult came in to check on her and discovered she had been bitten.

Near the infant was a dog with blood around its mouth.

Murray was taken to a local hospital and died Friday morning. An autopsy confirmed that her wounds were consistent with a dog bite.

“This is a horrible tragedy and serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog or dogs or cats. Always keep a watchful eye on vulnerable youth, and that’s what makes this difficult to report on,” said Grand Rapids Police Cpt. Terry Dixon.

No charges have been announced in the case, but police say at least one other child lives in the house.