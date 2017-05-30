Authorities suspend search for possible drowning victim at High Rock Lake in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- North Carolina Wildlife Resources officials have suspended the search for a possible drowning victim at High Rock Lake in Davidson County after multiple witnesses say they spotted the man associated with the green kayak getting out of the water.

Rowan County Communications received a call at 8:47 a.m. Monday of a capsized kayak near the dam on Tuckertown Reservoir. A fisherman spotted the kayak caught up at the dam.

Officials say they are confident there is no missing kayaker.

Active search and rescue mission for possible missing kayaker at High Rock Lake. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/YFZfHf3Gy6 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) May 29, 2017