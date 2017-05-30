× Ariana Grande to play benefit concert on Sunday joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and others

Ariana Grande will perform Sunday at a concert to benefit the victims and families of the Manchester Arena attack, the BBC reported.

The “One Love Manchester” show will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.

According to the BBC, others performing include One Direction’s Niall Horan, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher and Pharrell. The venue has a 50,000 capacity and the show will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio. Proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

More than 20 people died, and 50 others were injured, when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman tour following the attack.

After the attack, the singer posted on Twitter, saying: “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”