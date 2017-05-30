× Alligator hunting could return to North Carolina

North Carolina wildlife officials are considering alligator hunting in the state for the first time since 1973.

In June, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is holding six meetings to discuss the possible change.

“What we would recommend if there really are enough alligators to support a limited hunting season is that we start where there’s the most alligators and the most alligator habitat and start it slow and go from there,” commission spokesperson Allen Boynton told the Daily News of Jacksonville.

The commission considered a proposal two years ago, but ultimately rejected rules that would allow hunters to kill one alligator from September 1 to October 1.

Scientists say alligators in North Carolina grow slower than the reptiles that live further south because the weather doesn’t stay warm as long.

The June meetings will take place in Hampstead, Dublin, Bolivia, Jacksonville, New Bern and Washington.

Learn more about the meetings at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission website.