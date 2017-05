Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Planes won't be the only thing taking off this weekend at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. A whole lot of local runners and walkers will be there, too, taking part in the Run on the Runway 5K.

The event benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

Executive Director Clyde Fitzgerald stopped by FOX8 to talk about what you can bring to the race to help out the community.