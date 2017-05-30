× 5-year-old NC boy drowns in swimming pool on Memorial Day

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 5-year-old North Carolina boy drowned in an apartment complex swimming pool on Memorial Day, WSOC reports.

A woman at the Signal Hill apartment pool in Statesville witnessed the panic and heartbreak.

“I heard screaming,” she said. “My son ran to the door and told the landlord to call 911,”

There were several people in and around the pool and the boy’s parents were just outside the fence.

The boy had just been playing with the woman’s 4-year-old grandson.

“He keeps on saying, ‘Mamaw, what about my little friend?’ and we just tell him we don’t know yet,” she told the station.

Several people rushed to try to save the boy’s life — but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

A sign that read “pool closed” was hung at the pool after the drowning and a padlock was put on the gate.