2 house fires under investigation in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Investigators are trying to figure out how two homes, right around the corner from each other, caught on fire last night.

Firefighters responded to the first fire at about 9:30 p.m. at a vacant home on Guilford Avenue. While putting out the fire a second fire started on North Cedar Street.

"You heard them screaming help," said Damien Smith, who could see two men trapped on the roof of the Cedar Street home. "Saw them standing up there yelling help until firefighters got them down."

Fire Marshal Tim Henshaw says both men were rescued without injuries. Investigators brought in a K-9 from Union County to help look for clues as to what started the fires and if the two are related.

"It was very unusual," neighbor Hadi Soufi said. "You don't usually have two houses catch fire that quick."