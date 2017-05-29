× Tiger Woods releases statement after DUI arrest, blames prescribed medications

Tiger Woods released a statement Monday following his arrest earlier in the day in Florida.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods, 41, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” Woods’ statement continued.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism,” the statement concluded.

Woods spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County Jail after being arrested early Monday on suspicion of DUI.

Woods had a fourth back surgery on April 20. He wrote in an update on his website last Wednesday that the fusion surgery gave him instant relief from pain and that he hasn’t felt this good in years.