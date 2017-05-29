× Mother upset after child’s school bus makes unannounced Dairy Queen stop

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — When her child didn’t get home on time on the last day of school, the mother of an East Grand Forks, Minnesota student started checking to find out where her student was, KMSP reported.

Apparently, there is a tradition where some school district bus drivers take their riders to Dairy Queen on the last day of school to buy ice cream. But Jackie Marks didn’t know about the tradition and is not happy about it.

Marks spoke at a recent school board meeting, where officials said they would reconsider their communication policies for similar trips in the future.

“It was meant to be a nice thing,” Superintendent Mike Kolness said. “But she talked to all the right people and went through all the correct channels to get her voice heard. We’re going to take a look at our procedures and policies.”