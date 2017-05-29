Memorial in Winston-Salem lists North Carolina service members who died in Vietnam War

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - People young and old spent part of their Memorial Day remembering those who gave their lives to protect our freedom. But, some visited the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds to look at 1,600 names, those of North Carolinians who died in the Vietnam War.

“To acknowledge, honor and remember,” said Burgess Bailey, an organizer of Uncle Sam’s Memorial Tribute Wall.

Alongside the wall are others, with about 2,200 pictures. Some of them are those of the service members listed on the Memorial Tribute Wall, and others are those with North Carolina ties.

“To teach, freedom is not free,” Bailey said. “For our freedom, that we have, the currency is blood.”

The pictures took about fifteen years to gather, said Rosa King, who helped compile them.

“You get one picture, and you think, ‘wow, that’s terrific, look at this boy how young he is,’” King said. “It was really interesting to hear the stories behind their lives.”

“It kind of, kind of gives you chills,” said Shawn Swain, of Winston-Salem.

“It means so much to know that you’re free, and that you can go where you want to, do what you want to, your children are free and it’s just something that you can’t explain,” King said.