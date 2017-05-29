× Man with sledgehammer robs Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man armed with a sledgehammer robbed a Greensboro gas station early Monday, according to a news release.

Police responded to the Speedway on 3110 Sandy Ridge Road in reference to a robbery.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s face was covered by unknown item and wearing a red and blue coat.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.