Great white shark leaps into fisherman’s boat

A great white shark jumped inside a fisherman’s 15-foot-long boat on Saturday, NBC News reported.

Marine Rescue of New South Wales posted photos of the shark on its Facebook page Sunday.

Australian Terry Selwood was fishing in calm waters in the same spot he always goes to when the 7-foot long, 440-pound shark leaped into his boat.

“I just caught a blur coming in the corner of me eye … and this thing hit me in the forearm, spun me round and knocked me off me feet,” Selwood told the Australia Broadcasting Corporation.

The shark was “thrashing around madly.”

Selwood told NBC News in a phone interview Monday that he lost “a bit of skin” on his right arm after the shark jumped onto his boat.

Bill Bates, the skipper of the rescue boat that brought Selwood to safety, told NBC News: “We do get a lot of sharks in the area, but we don’t get sharks that have jumped onto boats.”