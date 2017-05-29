× Firefighters battling large blaze at factory building in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. — Firefighters are battling a large blaze at the ETC of Henderson factory facility, WTVD reported.

Thick black smoke and flames are pouring from the center of the manufacturing complex located in the 600 block of Wakefield Avenue in Henderson.

Residents in surrounding homes have been evacuated because of the smoke.

Fire crews from several departments are on the scene.

There was no immediate word on how the fire might have started.

According to its website, ETC makes products for the janitorial and food service industries.