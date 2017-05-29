× College student accused of changing engineering grade from F to B arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. — A college student who was failing an engineering class is accused of sneaking into a building and changing his grade to a B, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Sami Ammar, 22, faces a felony charge of accessing a computer electronic device with knowledge that such action is unauthorized.

“We really have nothing to say,” Ammar’s father said when contacted by phone by an Orlando Sentinel reporter. “It’s an allegation.”

Ammar’s Electronics I professor, Chung Young Chan, became suspicious when he received a confirmation email from the computer program he uses to log students’ grades. He had already approved his grades — and got a confirmation email — earlier that day.

So he questioned why he was receiving a second email.

Chan looked over the grades and noticed that Ammar, who had an F, suddenly had a B.

Based on an IP address discovered by an IT employee, and surveillance video, police arrested Ammar.