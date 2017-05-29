Carolina Field of Honor commemorates Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The stars and stripes flew at half-mast across the Carolina Field of Honor in Triad Park on Memorial Day.

The park hosted hundreds of people for a Memorial Day service.

"We just can't forget what it's all about," said Caleb Homol, who attended the event.

"I think it means something very special to all of us as a whole, as a group," said Bill Moss, USMC Vet.

Veterans, Gold Star families, and their loved ones gathered to pay their respects to the 1.4 million Americans who have died in combat from Valley Forget to Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We need to remember that," said Tom Dayvault, USA, Vet. "It's because of them that we can celebrate the freedoms we have today."

For this group, Memorial Day is a solemn occasion. But at the same time, Moss says, "Memorial Day is one of the best days we have of the year."

It's a dedicated time to pause and reflect.

"We're basically too busy," Moss said. "Anytime we're not at war or it's not on the front page news or in a newspaper, people tend to forget about it."

"It's all about people's sacrifices for their everyday lives," Homol said. "I mean, no one has to sign up people do it just because they want to for our nation and our freedom."

The service honored fallen soldiers, as well as those still living.

"The ones who don't talk much about it did a lot," said MajGen Andrew O'Donnell, Jr., USMC, Ret. "The ones that didn't do that much talk a lot about it. SO you never know what a warrior looks like. He's probably sitting next to you right now."

It's a reminder that while all gave some, some gave all.

"Hopefully on this day we tell somebody else about that person," Dayvault said. "That makes them live forever."