Body found behind Walmart off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A body was found behind the Walmart on Parkway Village Court, off Peters Creek Parkway, about 11 a.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police said. The identity of the body will be released once the next of kin has been notified. A police spokesman said Monday that the death appeared to be from natural causes and did not appear to be suspicious.