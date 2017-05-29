Body found behind Walmart off Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

Posted 5:24 pm, May 29, 2017, by

Police lights, stock image.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A body was found behind the Walmart on Parkway Village Court, off Peters Creek Parkway, about 11 a.m. Sunday, Winston-Salem police said.

The identity of the body will be released once the next of kin has been notified.
A police spokesman said Monday that the death appeared to be from natural causes and did not appear to be suspicious.