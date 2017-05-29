Authorities searching for at least one possible drowning victim at High Rock Lake in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities on Monday morning were searching for at least one possible drowning victim on High Rock Lake in Davidson County.

Rowan County Communications confirmed to FOX8 they received a call at 8:47 a.m. of a capsized kayak near the dam on Tuckertown Reservoir. A fisherman spotted the kayak caught up at the dam.

No one saw the kayaker/s.

Authorities are checking with surrounding counties for possible missing persons reports.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is investigating with the help of Rowan County Rescue and Dive Operations Team. Sonar equipment is being used.