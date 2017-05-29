× 8-foot alligator takes a dip in family swimming pool

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s not exactly what you want to see when you’re about to take that morning dive.

An eight-foot alligator — already taking a dip in the family swimming pool.

The gator, discovered in Sarasota County, Florida, was having a great time — no doubt enjoying his Memorial Day.

Wildlife officials called a trapped, who removed it from the pool.

The alligator will be relocated to a more appropriate swimming hold.