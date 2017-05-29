20-year-old man dies after being intentionally run over by pickup at campground

TACOMA, Wash. — A man has died after being intentionally run over by a pickup truck Saturday night after a dispute at a campground, KOMO reported.

The incident took place at the Donkey Creek Campgrounds.

Jimmy Smith-Kramer, 20, of Taholah, Wash., was one of two victims who were run over by the pickup. He died Sunday. The second victim, a 19-year-old Aberdeen man, reportedly is in critical condition.

FATAL HIT&RUN: Jimmy Smith-Kramer killed Sat @ Grays Harbor campground by PU driver doing doughnuts. Search is on. #komonews at 4:30pm pic.twitter.com/S4luzgzeKc — Keith Eldridge (@KeithKOMO4) May 29, 2017

Some campers were upset because a pickup was driving erratically in the campgrounds, officials say. An argument ensued and one of the campers threw a rock at the pickup.

Investigators say the driver then backed his vehicle up toward the campers and ran over the two men. His female passenger could be heard yelling at him to stop.

The driver fled the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver is a white man, 30 to 35 years old with dark hair and a short beard. The woman with him is described as around 30 years old. She also had dark hair.

Police have also released a photo that shows a pickup similar to the one that was being driven.