× 2 suspects sought after attempted armed robbery at Burlington car wash

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Authorities are searching for two suspects after an attempted armed robbery early Monday at a car wash in Burlington, according to a news release.

At about 3 a.m., police received a call of an attempted armed robbery at Lil Donnie’s Carwash, 3802 S. Mebane Street.

The victim was washing his car when two men in an older Oldsmobile or Buick with various shades of paint pulled into the car wash a couple bays from the victim. The victim thought that it was odd for the old car to need a wash. The victim retrieved his gun from his car. A suspect came around to his bay and pulled a black semi-automatic handgun on him and demanded his money. The victim fired his handgun at the suspect. The suspect fled on foot to the awaiting getaway vehicle (the same as entered the car wash) that was at the back side of the car wash.

The victim retrieved his gun from his car. A suspect came around to his bay and pulled a black semi-automatic handgun on him and demanded his money. The victim fired his handgun at the suspect. The suspect fled on foot to the awaiting getaway vehicle (the same as entered the car wash) that was at the back side of the car wash.

The suspect fled on foot to the awaiting getaway vehicle (the same as entered the car wash) that was at the back side of the car wash.

The victim said the armed suspect was wearing blue jeans and a red bandana over the lower part of his face.

As of this time, authorities are not sure if the suspect was shot during the incident. The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

Anyone with information concerning this crime should contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503. For anonymous methods to leave information, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.