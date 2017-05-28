× Woman accused of paying 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars to have sex with her

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A Florida woman is accused of paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars to have sex with her.

WPTV reported that Rebecca McGraw, 38, of Port St. Lucie, allegedly paid the teenager up to $300 for the sexual encounters.

Authorities said she would also let the child use her credit and debit cards and driver her vehicle.

The suspect admitted to police that she had five sexual encounters with the victim.

McGraw worked as an assistant manager at an apartment complex where the victim lived, according to police.

The suspect faces five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor under the age of 15. She was jailed under a $25,000 bond for each count.