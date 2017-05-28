Video shows child being thrown from slide on water park’s opening day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBLIN, Calif. – Opening day at a new water park in Dublin, California took a drastic turn Saturday when a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a water slide.

KRON reported that dramatic video captured the moment a boy fell out of the Emerald Plunge water slide during the Wave Water Park's grand opening in Dublin.

The boy didn't fall from the top but at the base of the slide, which is closed until the city finds out what went wrong.

"The wave took them over the edge of the catch basin,” said Director of Parks and Community Services James Rodems. “They rode that edge for a little bit and then they got scraped up on the cement."

Rodems said the 10-year-old didn't need an ambulance and was treated and walked away with just scratches.

But the ordeal put a damper on the first day for the $43 million aquatic park.

"You want everything to go perfect but it's an aquatics park,” Rodems said. “Pools are the highest risk functions that we use as a municipality."

Other park goers say they'll still give the slide a go once it reopens because they think the boy may have uncrossed his legs and not followed the rules.

Everyone who rides the Emerald Plunge must be at least 48 inches tall, but there is no weight requirement.

Rodems said that's one thing they'll be looking at as the ride is now being examined by its manufacturer.