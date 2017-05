× Takuma Sato wins Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Takuma Sato won Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in his first Indianapolis 500 victory, according to FOX Sports.

Scott Dixon led the field away for the first of 200 laps at the 2.5-mile speedway, but lost the top spot just six laps in when his teammate Tony Kanaan took over the lead.