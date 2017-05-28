× Police looking for man accused of fatally shooting Greensboro man at Salisbury apartment

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing a man at an apartment in Salisbury late Saturday night.

The Salisbury Post reported that police have obtained a murder warrant for 31-year-old Frankie Eugene Cox Jr. in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old Timothy Lee Grady.

Police said the suspect lived at the North Ellis Street apartment where the shooting took place and knew the victim, but have not released other details about the incident.

Police described Cox as being 6’2” and weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call Salisbury police at (704) 638- 5333 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.