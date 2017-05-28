× North Carolina officer shoots, kills burglary suspect

CARY, N.C. – A North Carolina police officer shot and killed a burglary suspect accused of breaking into several homes.

Police responded to a call about a home burglary in Cary shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said in a press release.

People inside the home were unharmed and police took the suspect into custody, according to officials.

A officer shot the burglar while trying to take him into custody. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police were unhurt. Officials are working to identify the suspect and notify the family.

Cary officials have asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting.

The officer who fired at the suspect has been placed on alternative assignment status.