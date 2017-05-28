× Mother accused of locking young children in trunk of car while she shopped

RIVERDALE, Utah – A mother in Utah is accused of locking her two young children in the trunk of her car to go shopping.

KSTU reported that 39-year old Tori Castillo allegedly locked her children, ages 2 and 5, inside her trunk outside a Walmart in Riverdale, Utah on Thursday.

The suspect faces four counts of child abuse involving physical injury and one charge of theft.

Witnesses at the scene of the crime said they heard the children screaming for help from the trunk of the car.

One witness helped the children escape the locked trunk by popping it open with an emergency latch. The children were reportedly scared and sweating from the heat.

The mother showed up and said her babysitter didn’t show up, according to a witness.

Her children have been “turned over to a responsible party,” according to the Division of Child and Family Services.