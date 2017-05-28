× Man found suffering from gunshot wound in his Asheboro apartment

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting at an Asheboro apartment Saturday morning that left one man injured.

Matthew McPherson inside his apartment suffering from a single gunshot wound, Asheboro police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 4:30 a.m. at King’s Corner Apartments at 1000 N. Fayetteville St.

Emergency responders took the victim to Randolph Health and he was then transported by air to UNC Health Care where he underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Police said detectives with the Asheboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division were contacted and assumed the investigation and are following up on several leads.

Anyone with any information can call Det. W.R. Smith at (336) 626-1300, extension 317, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.