Man charged with hit-and-run in Guilford County crash that left pedestrian dead

JULIAN, N.C. – A man faces a hit-and-run charge in connection to a crash that left one woman dead Saturday night in Guilford County.

Dustin C. Patrick, 25, of Pleasant Garden, has been charged with felony hit and run, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Christopher Knox.

The victim has been identified as Betty J. Foster, 51, of Julian. She died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Troopers responded to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. on Alamance Church Road near Old Julian Road.

Authorities determined that Foster was in the roadway when the vehicle struck her.

The suspect was found several miles from the scene and was subsequently charged with felony hit and run.

Knox said troopers do not currently believe impairment was a factor.

No other details were immediately available.