× Man accused of breaking into High Point home shot, killed by man inside

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One of three men accused of breaking into a home in High Point has been shot and killed by a man inside the house.

Christopher Lamont Gidderon, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, High Point police said in a press release.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Candlewood Court shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in reference to the incident.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that three men forced their way inside a home and exchanged gunfire with a man inside.

The investigation is in its very early stages and no charges have been filed at this point.

No additional information was immediately available.