Man accused of breaking into High Point home shot, killed by man inside
HIGH POINT, N.C. – One of three men accused of breaking into a home in High Point has been shot and killed by a man inside the house.
Christopher Lamont Gidderon, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, High Point police said in a press release.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Candlewood Court shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday in reference to the incident.
Police said the initial investigation revealed that three men forced their way inside a home and exchanged gunfire with a man inside.
The investigation is in its very early stages and no charges have been filed at this point.
No additional information was immediately available.
35.993209 -79.987206