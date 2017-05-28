Kayaker who narrowly escaped terrifying great white shark attack: ‘It was like a horror movie’

MONTEREY, Calif. — A newly released video shows a great white shark attacking a man’s kayak in Monterey Bay in March.

“It all started with a bang,” Brian Correiar said in an interview with National Geographic. “Suddenly the kayak was launched into the air and I fell halfway out of it.”

Then the shark bit into his 14-foot kayak, just three feet away from him, Correiar told NatGeo. Correiar said he was frozen in shock at first.

Correiar said he scrambled out the kayak, flipped onto his back so he could keep watching the shark, and started kicking toward shore.

“It was like a horror movie. The shark came toward me, dropped the kayak, then dove straight down below me where I couldn’t see it,” Correiar told NatGeo. “I was sure I was done.”