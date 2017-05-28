× Fort Bragg soldier killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A Fort Bragg soldier was killed in a motorcycle crash near downtown Myrtle Beach, according to police.

WPDE reported that Carl Trice, 26, of Georgia, died in the wreck Saturday night at the area of 21st Avenue North and Oak Street.

The victim was driving a motorcycle and the crash involved the motorcycle and a vehicle. The cause of the crash has not been released.

Multiple other people were taken to the hospital.