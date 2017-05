× 8 people killed in shootings in Mississippi

BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. – A total of eight people, including a deputy, were shot and killed in three different homes in Mississippi over the weekend.

WJTV reported that a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was one of the victims in the crime, which is being described as a domestic incident.

It started at about 11 p.m. Saturday and involved three different crime scenes.

No other details about the crime were immediately available.