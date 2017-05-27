Scattered showers, thunderstorms in the forecast during Memorial Day holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not going to be a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Any storm that pops up on Sunday will be capable of producing damaging wind gust and hail.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper-80s. Memorial Day Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Any thunderstorm that forms on Monday will be capable of producing strong damaging wind gust and hail. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper-80s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower-80s. On Tuesday, we will carry a 30 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower-80s.

Thursday looks like a dry day with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday will also be in the lower-80s.

But on Friday, it looks like scattered afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms will return. Highs on Friday will be in the upper-70s.

Saturday, June 3 will also feature a 30 percent chance for scattered afternoon or evening showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower-80s.