Man accused of stealing nude photos off co-worker's cellphone charged under NC's revenge porn law

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – A man accused of stealing nude photos of a co-worker off her cellphone has been charged under North Carolina’s revenge porn law.

The Gaston Gazette reported that Robert Max Helsdon, 22, of Dallas, N.C., faces a felony charge of disclosure of private images and a misdemeanor charge of injury to personal property.

The 22-year-old victim told the paper that she let the suspect borrow her phone earlier this month to download music.

The victim said the nude photos were for her husband. She said her friend was dating the suspect and found the images on his phone.

“I will never let anyone touch my phone again,” said the woman, whose name is being withheld.

The suspect was jailed Friday in Gaston County under a $10,000 bond and has court planned for next month.

The General Assembly passed the “revenge porn” law in 2015. The law bans someone for sharing nude photos or videos without the victim’s consent.

The law came after a number of reports of former significant others who post the images for revenge. It made it a felony for adults and repeat offenders underage.