Floating aqua park set to open at North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – An inflatable floating aqua park is set to open next month at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

WMBF reported that “Shark Wake Park” is billed as “the largest floating obstacle course on the East Coast.”

Park officials said it will feature trampolines, monkey bars, climbing towers, slides and more, “offering different challenge levels and fun for the young and young at heart.”

The aqua park opens on Saturday, June 3 and the opening will coincide with a “Welcome Back Summer Party” starting at 12 p.m., according to WMBF.

The party will include cornhole competitions, drink specials and a big air contest.