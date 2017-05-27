× Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor splitting up after 17 years of marriage

HOLLYWOOD — A long-time Hollywood couple is splitting up after 17 years of marriage.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor released a joint statement to people magazine on Friday.

It says “with tremendous love and respect for each other, we have made the decision to separate. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Stiller and Taylor co-starred in “Zoolander,” “Dodgeball,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Arrested Development” and “Zoolander 2.”

The 51-year-old Stiller and 45-year-old Taylor got married in 2000, according to USA Today. They have two children together, a 15-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.