Alamance County deputies arrest man accused of soliciting a child by computer for a sex act

GRAHAM, N.C. – A man accused of soliciting a child by computer for a sex act an appearing on location has been arrested.

Jacob Lee Williams, 21, of Cameron, N.C., was arrested by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in Sanford in connection to the incident.

The suspect was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond and has court planned for Tuesday.

The arrest was assisted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in March, but authorities have not released any other details about the case or the alleged crime.